Priscilla A. Jones

HIGHLAND, IN — Priscilla A. Jones, 89, of Highland, passed away on Tuesday December 1, 2020.

She is survived by her husband of 72 years Jesse Sr.; children, Burns (Shelia) Jones, Jesse "Jack" Jones Jr., and Priscilla (Kenneth) Boyd; grandchildren: Bonnie (Paul) Timm, Jennifer (Todd) Schweigert, Kenneth Boyd, Kevin (April) Boyd and Kristopher (Jennifer) Boyd; great-grandchildren: Zachary (Shannon) Knight, Elijah Knight, Dane, Drew and Ian Schweigert, Jordan, Addison, Hunter, Brady, Tenley and Emily Boyd; great-great grandchildren, Aubrey and Dallas Knight; and also by her sister, Jeanette (late Alfred) VanderSteen.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Burns and Lenore Gerber, and sisters, Wilma and Connie.

Funeral services will be held on Monday December 7, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. at the Highland First Church of The Nazarene, 9330 Kennedy Ave., with Pastor Ron Richmond officiating. Burial will follow at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens in Schererville.

Friends may meet with the family on Sunday December 6, 2020, from 4:00–8:00 p.m. directly at Highland First Church of Nazarene and on Monday from 10:00 a.m. until time of services.