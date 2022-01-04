Sept. 7, 1948 - Dec. 17, 2021

HAMMOND, IN - Priscilla F. Foley (nee Murray), age 73, of Hammond, IN was welcomed into the kingdom of Heaven on Friday, December 17, 2021 at Hospice of the Calumet Area in Munster, IN.

Survived by two sisters: Pat (James) Hayes and Teresa (Gary) Patterson both of Alabama; two brothers: Ronnie (Phyllis) Murray and Roger Murray, both of Alabama; one brother, Connie (Sherry) Murray of Hammond; two step-daughters: Leslie (Brian) Brinkman of Lowell and Tina (Shawn) Cuzzort of Stockwell; a brother-in-law, Arlington J., Sr. (Wendy) Foley of Crown Point; two grandsons: Robert and Kyle Brinkman, both of Lowell and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents, Jess and Aline Murray.

Family and friends are invited to celebrate Priscilla's life on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at a Memorial Service from 12:00 noon until 4:00 p.m. at Castle Hill Funeral Home, 1219 Sheffield Avenue, Dyer, IN 46311.

Priscilla was an exceptional wife who enjoyed caring for her husband. She also cared for her neighbors, always the first to offer help whenever needed. She was an animal lover, who provided a loving home for several dogs and cats.