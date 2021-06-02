Priscilla H. Diederich

MUNSTER, IN — Priscilla H. Diederich, 94, of Munster, IN, passed away on Tuesday, June 1, 2021. She is survived by five children: Diane (Howard) Gralewski, Carol McFarland, Linda (Paul) Wagner, Michael Diederich and Susan (Matt) Cole; 17 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren. Mrs. Diederich was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 61 years, Albert; daughter, Marlene; granddaughter, Rhonda; and sisters, Mary Dospoy, Julia Kovach and Rose Gonczy.

Friends are invited to visit with Mrs. Diederich's family on Thursday, June 3, from 3:00 – 8:00 PM at the Schroeder-Lauer Funeral Home, 3227 Ridge Road, Lansing, IL. Funeral services will be held on Friday, June 4, beginning with prayers at the funeral home at 11:30 AM and proceeding to St. Ann Catholic Church, 3010 Ridge Road, Lansing, for a 12:00 Noon Mass of Christian Burial. Mrs. Diederich will be laid to rest next to her husband in Elmwood Cemetery in Hammond, IN.

Mrs. Diederich worked in the janitorial/laundry service for many years and was an active member and past president of the Women's Auxiliary of American Legion Post 697 in Lansing.