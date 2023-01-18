Sept. 26, 1948 - Jan. 16, 2023

KOUTS, IN - Priscilla "Kay" Hedge, age 74, of Kouts, IN, passed away on Monday, January 16, 2023.

Kay is survived by her five children: Patrick (Leslie Etienne) Hedge of Crown Point, Brian (Tammi Willison) Hedge of Hammond, Penny (Mark) Burgess of Hebron, David (Erin Koedyker) of Lowell, and James S. (Melinda Gutierrez) Hedge of Kouts; foster daughter, Dolly Oliveras of Liberty, TX; nine grandchildren: Zachary Hedge, Emily (Jason) Sutt, Brian Hedge, Jr., Heather (Evan) Medrano, Mitchell Burgess, Brett Burgess, Connor Hedge, McKenzie Hedge, and Brandon Hedge; one great-grandchild, Joshua Sutt; brother, Richard (Sue) Tolson; two brothers-in-law: Gary Spore and Ronald (Susan) Spore; two sisters-in-law: Margaret (David) Volcsko and Paula Spore; as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Kay was preceded in death by her loving husband, James D. Hedge; parents: Louis and Nadine Tolson of Vincennes, IN and her grandparents.

Kay was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. She enjoyed camping, swimming, gardening, being a life-member of the Valparaiso Chapter 437 of the Moose Lodge and Women of the Moose, and member of the American Legion Auxiliary in Kouts, IN. Kay had been a member of the First Baptist Church of Hammond and Lake Hills Baptist Church in Schererville.

Friends may visit with the family on Thursday, January 19, 2023 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 3:00 PM until the time of Funeral Service at 7:00 PM with Pastor Frank Encinas officiating.

A private burial will take place at Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville, IN.

