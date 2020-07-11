× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Priscilla Litherland

HAMMOND, IN — Priscilla Litherland was born and raised in Hammond, IN. A 1960 graduate of Hammond Tech, Priscilla worked at Goldblatt's for 10 years before starting her family. She married Victor Litherland on September 13, 1969. They would share the next 50 years together, raising their family of four.

Priscilla is survived by her husband, Victor Litherland; children, Raymond Litherland, Cheryl (Bill) Graham and Ruth Litherland; grandchildren, Lynda, Aimee, Cheri and Julie Graham; sister, Nancy Schultze; nieces and nephews, Jeff Kissee, James (Laura) Schultze, Lynda Schultze and Sarah (Joey) Randolph; and many other beloved relatives and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Alice Timperley; son, David Litherland; and sisters, Earleene Kissee-Valle and Lois Hendricks. Priscilla was a woman of faith and all about her family. "Cilla" was a lifelong member of her church, volunteering for many years in the children's church for 5-year-olds.