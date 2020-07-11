Priscilla Litherland
HAMMOND, IN — Priscilla Litherland was born and raised in Hammond, IN. A 1960 graduate of Hammond Tech, Priscilla worked at Goldblatt's for 10 years before starting her family. She married Victor Litherland on September 13, 1969. They would share the next 50 years together, raising their family of four.
Priscilla is survived by her husband, Victor Litherland; children, Raymond Litherland, Cheryl (Bill) Graham and Ruth Litherland; grandchildren, Lynda, Aimee, Cheri and Julie Graham; sister, Nancy Schultze; nieces and nephews, Jeff Kissee, James (Laura) Schultze, Lynda Schultze and Sarah (Joey) Randolph; and many other beloved relatives and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Alice Timperley; son, David Litherland; and sisters, Earleene Kissee-Valle and Lois Hendricks. Priscilla was a woman of faith and all about her family. "Cilla" was a lifelong member of her church, volunteering for many years in the children's church for 5-year-olds.
Though the last years of Priscilla's life were fraught with suffering as her health failed, she is free and with her Lord now. She loved to share her faith with others. Priscilla was completely devoted to her family and always there for them. Her love was simple yet profound, deep, vast and unconditional. She enjoyed reading, planting her flowers each spring, and finding small, quiet ways to be of help to others. Priscilla will be so greatly missed by her family and friends and leaves a huge void.
Services will be held with visitation at 10:00 AM and service to follow at 11:00 AM. on Monday, July 13, 2020, at Memory Lane Memorial Park, 6305 W. Lincoln Highway, Crown Point, IN 46307.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.