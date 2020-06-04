Priscilla Murphy

Priscilla served on the board of the League of Women Voters, and as president of the Highland League. She served Our Lady of Grace parish as lector, funeral choir member, and weekly collection counter. She also served on her parish and diocesan councils. She represented the Gary diocese at the national "Call to Action" in Detroit in 1976, and wrote an account of it for the Sunday Visitor.

Priscilla was an avid and skilled bridge player, playing with two groups in Highland and continuing to play well into her nineties. She was also an enthusiastic golfer and bowler.

Mothers are often remembered for their cooking. Priscilla's kids still remember those hand-cut French fries (for a family of eight!) and those apple, blueberry and mince pies.

The first of Priscilla's eight grandchildren arrived in 1979. Priscilla loved being a grandmother, and the grandkids loved visiting the house in Highland, whose basement held a treasure trove of old and new toys, puzzles, and board games. It became their special gathering place every Christmas.