Priscilla Stolarz

Priscilla Stolarz

In Loving Memory of My Sister Priscilla Stolarz August 28, 1949 - November 13, 1999 If roses grow in Heaven Lord, please pick a bunch for me. Place them in my Sister's arms and tell her they're from me. Tell her that I love and miss her and when she turns to smile, place a kiss upon her cheek and hold her for a while. Because remembering Priscilla is easy, I do it every day. But there is an ache within my heart that will never go away. Kathleen Stolarz-Spejewski