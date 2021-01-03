PORTAGE, IN - Quilla Qua Bruce, age 84 of Portage, passed away on December 13, 2020. She was a life long resident of northwest Indiana. Quilla graduated from Horseman High School in Gary in 1954. She was employed at US Steel for 43 years. Quilla is survived by he son, Scott Bruce; sister, Reta Muller; nephew, James Muller; great nieces, Jamie and Jennifer; god child Twyla King, life long friend Joleen Wilson, care taker Linda Medina.