Quillermo Quiroz, Sr.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Guillermo Quiroz Sr.

EAST CHICAGO, IN — Guillermo Quiroz Sr., 89 of East Chicago, IN, passed away Monday, July 13, 2020. Father of 10 children: Guillermo (Maria) Quiroz Jr., Maria Raquel (Rodolfo) Arroyo, Manuel (Teresa) Quiroz, Everardo (Paubla) Quiroz, Roselia Quiroz, late Ignacio (Maria) Quiroz, Silvia (late Hugo) Almanza, Olga (Jose Luis) Cano, Estela (Armando) Nunez and Sergio (Monica) Quiroz. He also is survived by 24 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; many other extended family here and in Mexico. Preceded in death by his wife, Maria de la Luz (2013); parents, Federico and Cristina (Trigueros) Quiroz; three brothers and four sisters.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, July 17, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary Church, corner of Indianapolis Blvd. and 144th St., East Chicago, IN, with the Rev. Nestor Varon officiating. Burial to follow at St. John Cemetery, Hammond, IN. Visitation at FIFE FUNERAL HOME, 4201 Indianapolis Blvd., East Chicago, IN, will be from 5:00 pm to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 16, 2020, and from 10:30 a.m. until time of Mass at the Church on Friday morning.

Guillermo retired from Inland Steel Company and he was a farm worker in many different states for many years and he marched with Cesar Chavez in California. "We will miss going out to eat with our dad to Mexican restaurants and eating parrilladas." To share an online condolence, log on to www.fifefuneralhome.com.