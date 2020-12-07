Quinesha Vexshawn James, best known to her family as Queen, was born March 3, 1993 in Gary, IN. Her mother, Velvika Smith, blessed her with five older siblings. From birth Quinesha had someone to learn from, have fun with, and look up to. Quinesha attended Hammond public schools where she first learned to be involved in school activities (track, cross country, basketball, volleyball) and made several close friends along the way. She graduated from Gavit Middle/High School in 2011. Quinesha took her talents and education to Indianapolis where she attended IUPUI college and majored in Engineering and Technology. During her college years, she was a lead member of the Hip Hop Dance crew and volunteered at the Humane Society. In her last year of college (2016) she pledged with the Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. and earned the name InsatiaBLUE and a life long bond with her sorority sisters. Upon graduating from IUPUI, she became employed with Tata Consultancy Services and later Infosys where she was able to travel and explore the World of engineering. Quinesha loved to dance, sing, be a dog mom, draw, play video games, and study C sharp development. Quinesha had the most bright and beautiful smile, kind heart, and was great at becoming everyone's best/favorite. She is preceded in death by her grandmother Ethel Smith and grandfather David Smith Sr. She will continue to be cherished by her mother, Velvika Smith; siblings: Darryl L. Kilgore Jr., Vinecia M. Moore, LaQuon W. James, Traci C. James, and her first best friend Crystal E. James; and a host of aunts and cousins (so many of which were more like an extension of her brothers and sisters).