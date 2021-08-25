R. Eugene "Gene" Wease

He was a graduate of Muskingum College and held a Master's Degree from Indiana University. He was a dedicated teacher and coach of the Lake Central Schools for 30 years and a community volunteer all of his life. He was a member of First United Methodist Church, Crown Point, a 62 year member of Lake Lodge #157 Free and Accepted Masons, 50 year member of Orak Shrine, and Consistory of South Bend, Worth Patron on Lake Chapter Order of Eastern Start, Past President of the Lake County Retired Teachers, Past President of the State of Indiana Retired Teachers, Board Member of the Campagna Academy, Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) for Lake County Juvenile Court, and a supporter and volunteer for Meals on Wheels from the day he retired.

Following his retirement, he approached each day looking for problems to help solve and ways to serve those in need. For 24 years, he served his Masonic Brothers as secretary of Lake Lodge, being named Indiana Lodge Secretary of the year in 2006. As President of the Indiana Retired Teachers Association 2007-2009, he toured Indiana lobbying for education and all educators. From 2008-2020 he served the Lake County Juvenile Court by being that special advocate for children entering the system when their world was turned upside down by the adults they depended on. He considered his volunteer work as a CASA to be his most important mission in retirement. He was chosen as the Most Outstanding Indiana CASA in 2017 and in August 2018, he was recognized by Lake County Juvenile Judge Stefaniac for his dedicated service to the CASA program of Lake County. For many years he delivered Meals on Wheels in Lake County. AARP of Indiana presented him with the prestigious Andress Award as the 2009 state volunteer of the year. In 2009, Mitch Daniels honored him with the Distinguished Hoosier Award. United Way presented him their 2017 Spirit Award for displaying extraordinary service above self and for serving as an inspiration to others.