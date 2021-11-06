R. Lawrence "Larry" Carson

May 19, 1940 - Oct. 20, 2021

VALPARAISO, IN - Larry left his earthly home after a chronic battle with illness on October 20, 2021. His wish was to be home with the beautiful view of the lake; this brought him comfort.

Larry was born May 19, 1940 to Robert "Bob" Carson and Margaret Carson (Miller). Larry graduated high school out of Fort Wayne, Indiana in 1958, and continued his education at Purdue University in West Lafayette, Indiana. He earned a B.S. Degree in Economics and Psychology (1958-62), and then a M.S. Degree in Industrial Psychology in 1963. Larry then attended The University of Chicago and earned his Ph.D. for Program National Institute of Mental Health Fellowship in Clinical Psychology 1963-65. He then completed his Internship in Clinical Psychology at Charles F. Read Zone Center in Chicago 1965-66.

Although Larry worked as a Staff Psychotherapist for five years, his true passion was as College Professor at Olive Harvey and Wright Colleges in Chicago. Aside of his many awards and professional memberships, his guidance of many students and "their" achievements was truly Larry's passion. He always had time to help his students.