HOBART, IN - Rachel Julian Kristophel, age 90, of Hobart, passed away March 19, 2021. She was born on August 3, 1930 in Gary, IN and was a graduate of Hobart High School, Class of 1948. During her younger years, Rachel worked for Heinz Company in Pennsylvania. She managed Foley's Department Store in Houston, TX., where she was also a realtor and small business owner. After retirement, Rachel and her husband Kris moved back to Northwest Indiana to be closer to her family. Rachel loved crafting, quilting, watching her nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews and going to family get-togethers. She was a member of St. Stephen's Episcopal Church in Hobart. She will be greatly missed by family and friends.