Aug. 3, 1930 - Mar. 19, 2021
HOBART, IN - Rachel Julian Kristophel, age 90, of Hobart, passed away March 19, 2021. She was born on August 3, 1930 in Gary, IN and was a graduate of Hobart High School, Class of 1948. During her younger years, Rachel worked for Heinz Company in Pennsylvania. She managed Foley's Department Store in Houston, TX., where she was also a realtor and small business owner. After retirement, Rachel and her husband Kris moved back to Northwest Indiana to be closer to her family. Rachel loved crafting, quilting, watching her nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews and going to family get-togethers. She was a member of St. Stephen's Episcopal Church in Hobart. She will be greatly missed by family and friends.
Rachel was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, David "Kris" Kristophel; parents: Ralph, Sr. and Rachel Julian; brothers: Ralph (Betty), Harry (Billie), Jack, Richard and Robert Julian; sisters: Betty (Elsworth) Fischer, Joan (Charles) Lee. Rachel is survived by her sister, Judith (Eugene) Hollingsworth; sisters-in-law: Dixie, Randy and Carol Julian; many loving nieces and nephews and dear friends.
Visitation for Rachel will be Monday, March 22, 2021, from 4:00 p.m. until time of funeral service at 6:00 p.m. at Burns Funeral Home, 701 East 7th Street. Hobart. Rachel will be laid to rest at a later date next to her husband at Marion National Cemetery in Marion, IN. Donations may be made to St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, 1360 State Street, Hobart, IN 46342. www.burnsfuneral.com.