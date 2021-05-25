Rachel M. Schutz (nee Ornelas)

She was a member of Saints Peter and Paul Church for 70 years. Rachel was involved in the St. Vincent de Paul migrant ministry, Marian choir, Altar and Rosary Sodality, a Junior League Member of Saint Mary's Medical Center, Glen Park Opti-Mrs. and a six year volunteer for Meals on Wheels. She was employed by the U.S. Steel Production Planning Department during World War II. Later in life Rachel worked at Dairy Rich in Merrillville. She has been an Associate Member of the Sisters of Saints Cyril and Methodius for over 30 years.