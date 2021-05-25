March 3, 1921 - May 22, 2021
MERRILLVILLE, IN - Rachel M. Schutz (nee Ornelas), age 100, of Merrillville, IN passed away on Saturday, May 22, 2021.
She was a member of Saints Peter and Paul Church for 70 years. Rachel was involved in the St. Vincent de Paul migrant ministry, Marian choir, Altar and Rosary Sodality, a Junior League Member of Saint Mary's Medical Center, Glen Park Opti-Mrs. and a six year volunteer for Meals on Wheels. She was employed by the U.S. Steel Production Planning Department during World War II. Later in life Rachel worked at Dairy Rich in Merrillville. She has been an Associate Member of the Sisters of Saints Cyril and Methodius for over 30 years.
She is survived by: Sister Joanne Marie Schutz, SSCM, and Donna (Mark) Meyers; sons: Thomas and Edward (Sue) ; seven grandchildren: Sarah, Nicole, Alexa, Eddie, and John Schutz, Dana and Matthew Meyers; sisters: Ann (Jerry) Vale and Isabelle Ramirez; brother: Tom (Linda) Ornelas; sisters-in-law: Renee, Martha Ornelas, Cathy Schutz and Mary Jane Schutz-Hopper; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years: Herb; brothers: Joseph (Nina), David, Arthur (Barbara) and Gilbert Ornelas; sisters: Connie Garcia and Frances (John) Sosinski; brothers-in-law: Frank Ramirez, Joseph Schutz, James (Barbara) Schutz and Willard Schutz; and sisters-in-law: Loretta (Leonard) Greco, Betty (Andrew) Sum and Jane Hansen.
Friends may visit with the family on Thursday, May 27, 2021 at GEISEN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 7905 Broadway, Merrillville, IN 46410 from 3:00 to 7:00 PM.
Funeral Services will be held on Friday, May 28, 2021 at 10:30 AM at Saints Peter and Paul Church, 5885 Harrison St., Merrillville, IN with Fr. Pat Kalich officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in Rachel's name to: The Sisters of Saints Cyril and Methodius.
Visit Rachel's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.