EAST CHICAGO, IN - Rachel Miskowski (nee Chandler), age 79, of East Chicago, IN passed away Monday, December 7, 2020. She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Frank A. Miskowski; three daughters: Kathy Wrzalinski (Ed Combs), Beth Ann (Daniel, Jr.) Klus and Lynn (Jerry) Stanek; six grandchildren: Lauren Wrzalinski, Stephen Wrzalinski (Connie Alvarez), Caitlin Wrzalinski (Anthony Marquez), Daniel Klus III, Ryan Klus and Sydney Stanek; three great grandchildren: Jacob and Logan Wrzalinski and Madeline Marquez; two sisters: Christine Murin and Toni Decastro; brother in-law, Andrew Miskowski; nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by parents, Ralph and Agnes Chandler; son, Michael Steven.

Due to COVID-19 and Family request, there will be a family only Visitation at the FIFE FUNERAL HOME, 4201 Indianapolis Blvd., East Chicago, IN from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. on Friday, December 11, 2020. Private cremation to follow.

Rachel was a loving and supportive wife, mother and grandmother, who enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. She enjoyed traveling and experiencing new restaurants. Her grandchildren's fondest memories were going to Chicago during the Holiday Season with their grandparents. In lieu of flowers, donations to your favorite charity would be appreciated. To share an online condolence, logon to www.fifefuneralhome.com