HOBART, IN - Rachel "Rach" Piunti, age 41, of Hobart, passed away July 22, 2020. She was a very compassionate person and gave great care and love to her clients when she worked in the medical field. Rach loved reading and writing poetry, coloring, playing scrabble, singing and country music. Her favorite show was the Golden Girls. No person was a stranger to Rach, as she always seemed to meet and befriend a new person everywhere she went, even if it was at the grocery store. "Hope Bleeds Purple" as Rach believed and lived by in her journey with epilepsy. She will be greatly missed.