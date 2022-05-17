Rachel Vargas

Nov. 13, 1937 - May 14, 2022
SCHERERVILLE, IN - Rachel L. Vargas, age 84, of Schererville, IN passed away on Saturday, May 14, 2022. Rachel was born November 13, 1937 to the late Victor L. and Clara (Garza) Leal in East Chicago, IN.
She leaves behind her two children: Leslie Raye (Stewart) Simon of San Diego, CA; James Jason (Monica) Vargas of Munster, IN; four grandchildren: Aaron Jacob "AJ" Simon of Berkeley, CA, Olivia Raye Simon of Berkeley, CA, Vida Reilly Vargas and Vivian Leal Vargas, both of Munster, IN.
Rachel lived an amazing life. Her relationship with God, allowed her to connect with everyone around her. She cultivated her family here in Lake County, and was successful in her career with Inland Steel for 30 years as a Manager of Records Retention. Upon retirement, she went back to college and completed a degree in Psychology. She graduated with Honors from St. Joseph Calumet College. Other hobbies included reading voraciously on topics such as spirituality, metaphysics, psychology, and astrology. She liked to paint, garden, travel, and play the violin. "Let Go, Let God" was the motto she lived by and wasn't afraid to share that with others.
A public visitation for Rachel will be held Thursday, May 19, 2022 from 9:30 AM to 10:30 AM at Chapel Lawn Funeral Home, 8178 Cline Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307. A funeral service will begin at 10:30 AM. Rev. Theodore Mens will officiate. Burial to follow in the Garden of Eternal Love at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.ChapelLawnFunerals.com for Rachel's family.