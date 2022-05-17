Rachel Vargas

Rachel lived an amazing life. Her relationship with God, allowed her to connect with everyone around her. She cultivated her family here in Lake County, and was successful in her career with Inland Steel for 30 years as a Manager of Records Retention. Upon retirement, she went back to college and completed a degree in Psychology. She graduated with Honors from St. Joseph Calumet College. Other hobbies included reading voraciously on topics such as spirituality, metaphysics, psychology, and astrology. She liked to paint, garden, travel, and play the violin. "Let Go, Let God" was the motto she lived by and wasn't afraid to share that with others.