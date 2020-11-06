Rachele L.M. Hobgood

Rachele attended Aiea High School and participated in track and field and went on to compete in natural bodybuilding. She worked at Hawaii's Dole Cannery, ice cream shops, and was an assistant manager at Gloria Jean's Coffee in Honolulu, HI, while it was the highest-grossing store in the chain. She excelled in the management and hospitality industry in various locations throughout her career. She enjoyed being a Pokemon trainer. Through her battle against cancer, she contributed substantially to advance research. Rachele's greatest achievement was caring for her family and friends as well as her constant effort to bring love and aloha to all she encountered. She was loved by many and she will be truly missed.