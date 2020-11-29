Radovan Vraniskoski

Radovan was an active member of S.S. Peter and Paul Macedonian Orthodox Cathedral in Crown Point. He was also in the Yugoslavian National Army from 1959-1961. He was a Brick Layer in Macedonia and enjoyed playing the accordion. He was a retired employee of US Steel with over 30 years of service. He thoroughly enjoyed his side job at Dunkin Donuts. He took great pride in helping others. The love he had for his family was extraordinary, especially the love for his grandchildren. He leaves memories of a beautiful life filled with deep love. Radovan was a selfless man. He taught his family to be giving and accepting of everyone. He was a dad who taught his children to be compassionate and strong. Radovan taught everyone around him to love life as much as possible and he did. Radovan walked into a room with a big smile that was so contagious, he lit up the room. Everyone admired his heart and his smile. He enjoyed his time with family, friends and being outdoors. The love his family has for him will never disappear; he will walk beside them every day. He was a kind and gentle soul, he will be fondly remember and forever missed. May his memory be eternal.