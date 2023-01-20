Oct. 31, 1924 - Jan. 4, 2023

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN - Rae Lozano, 98, of West Lafayette, and formerly of Hammond, passed away on Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at IU Health Hospital in Lafayette.

Rae was born October 31, 1924 in Ft. Worth, TX to the late Pedro and Sostenes Perez. She was a graduate of East Chicago Washington High School. She worked for Hammond Public Schools for over 30 years.

On May 3, 1947 she married Librado Lozano in Crown Point, IN. He preceded her in passing on May 11, 2015.

Rae was a member of St. John Bosco Catholic Church in Hammond, IN. She enjoyed fishing, reading the newspaper, sewing and traveling to the family vacation home near Padre Island, TX.

Surviving are her children: Yolanda (Theodore) Stoffregen, Margaret Rose Lozano and Micheal (Kathy) Lozano, Miriam Cueva and Kira Halcarz; sisters: Helen Villarreal and Mary Munoz; five grandchildren: Leigh, Michael, and Edward Lozano, and Jonathan and Joshua Stoffregen; and four great-grandchildren: Maddie and Owen Lozano and Christopher and Peyton Stoffregen.

Along with her husband, Librado, she is preceded in passing by her parents; children: Edward and Lee Lozano; great-grandson, Samuel Stoffregen; and five siblings.

A Memorial Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. on January 28, 2023 at St. John's Bosco Catholic Church - 7113 Columbia Avenue, Hammond, IN. Inurnment will be held at Elmwood Cemetery. Share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com