MUNSTER, IN - Rae "Mama Rae" Puntillo, 68, of Munster, IN passed away at home surrounded by her family on Saturday, May 16. Rae enjoyed spending time with family and friends, gardening and knitting and crocheting various items for her large circle of family, friends and neighbors.

She is survived by her husband of 40 years, Sebastian (Butch) Puntillo, daughters, Jennifer Puntillo and Gina (Matt) Buelow; grandson, Vinny Buelow; brother, Tom (Debbie) Rubesha; several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Grace Rubesha.

Due to current circumstances, funeral services will be private. A celebration of life will be scheduled for a later date. She will be interred at Chapel Lawn Memorial Garden, Schererville, IN. Donations may be made in lieu of flowers to Hospice of the Calumet Area. www.kishfuneralhome.net

