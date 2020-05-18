× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MUNSTER, IN - Rae "Mama Rae" Puntillo, 68, of Munster, IN passed away at home surrounded by her family on Saturday, May 16. Rae enjoyed spending time with family and friends, gardening and knitting and crocheting various items for her large circle of family, friends and neighbors.

She is survived by her husband of 40 years, Sebastian (Butch) Puntillo, daughters, Jennifer Puntillo and Gina (Matt) Buelow; grandson, Vinny Buelow; brother, Tom (Debbie) Rubesha; several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Grace Rubesha.

Due to current circumstances, funeral services will be private. A celebration of life will be scheduled for a later date. She will be interred at Chapel Lawn Memorial Garden, Schererville, IN. Donations may be made in lieu of flowers to Hospice of the Calumet Area. www.kishfuneralhome.net