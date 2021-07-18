MERRILLVILLE, IN - Rahn-Marie Hall passed away July 8, 2021. She was born September 21, 1978 in Merrillville, Indiana. The only child born to the late Cleve L. Hall and Carolyn Hall. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church of Lake Station. She was a graduate of William A. Wirt High School, class of 1996. She worked for Follett Higher Education group as a Senior Merchandise Planner. Preceded in death by: father, Cleve L. Hall; grandparents: Lucille and Eugene Loving and Vivian and LeRoy Hall. She leaves to cherish her fond memories: mother, Carolyn Marie Hall; Aunts: Juanita (Ben) Sims-McCallum and Denise Loving; Uncles: Eugene Loving, Edward Loving, Kevin Loving, Keith Loving and Richard Loving; special cousins Brandon, Eric, Adrian and Ashia and a host of other relatives and friends that will truly miss her. Visitation Monday July 19, 2021 from 9:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. with funeral services to follow at 11:00 a.m. All services at Calvary Baptist Church 2945 New Jersey Street Lake Station, IN. Pastor Ben Devin officiating. Interment Evergreen Cemetery.