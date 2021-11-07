Raleigh Lee Wolfe

Raleigh taught psychology courses at Purdue University Calumet. He also supervised and mentored many students earning their doctorate degree in psychology from Chicago University who are now successful psychologists across the country.

After retiring, Raleigh honed his skills in photography, traveling with Louise to capture and create incredible landscape images. He was President of the Calumet Region Photo Club for nine years and won many awards including several perfect scores in regional competitions. This is analogues to a hole in one which alluded him during his lifetime of golf although, as a young man, he did caddy at the US Open.

Raleigh was that rare individual who left a lasting impression on anyone lucky enough to know him. He was kind, generous, helpful, accepting, intelligent and quick witted. He was a natural storyteller and the world's best husband, father, papa and friend. He had a great sense of humor and a rare ability to deal with all of life's challenges with composure and quiet strength. The courage he showed during three years with pancreatic cancer was an inspiration to everyone. Always caring about others, he participated in a clinical trial at Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in NYC and bequeathed his body to science through the Indiana University School of Medicine as his noble and final act of giving.