Oct. 25, 1938 - Nov. 1, 2021
MUNSTER, IN - The world was blessed and enriched by the life of Dr. Raleigh Lee Wolfe from October 25, 1938 to November 1, 2021. Born and raised in Tulsa, OK, Raleigh was preceded in death by his parents, Ann and Audie Wolfe, his grandfather and namesake, Raleigh Atchison, a pitcher for the Dodgers, his sister, Sue, and his high school sweetheart, Linda Welch, his first wife of 32 years.
Raleigh has loved and inspired his adult children, the light of his life, David Wolfe and Michael Wolfe, and David (Jeanne Alonge) Cogan and Dawn (Sandy Qusba) Rhodes and his seven precious grandchildren who will always remember his love and great stories. They are Corey (Kylie) Wolfe, Brianna Wolfe, Hunter Wolfe, Nash Cogan, Elise Cogan, Aryanna Qusba and Cereese Qusba.
Raleigh and his second wife, Louise Chickie-Wolfe, lived a fairy tale love story for 25 years. Their profound and loving bond is eternal.
Raleigh attended college on a baseball scholarship, advanced through post-graduate schools and served his country for six years flying as a flight engineer in the United States Air Force. For fifty years he enriched the lives of countless patients as a clinical//forensic psychologist. He began his career at state prisons in McAlester, OK, Fulton, MO, and Michigan City, IN. Next, he joined the Hammond Clinic's psychiatric department, then went into private practice. Raleigh eventually joined the staff of St. Margaret Mercy Hospital which became Franciscan Health in Dyer, IN.
Raleigh taught psychology courses at Purdue University Calumet. He also supervised and mentored many students earning their doctorate degree in psychology from Chicago University who are now successful psychologists across the country.
After retiring, Raleigh honed his skills in photography, traveling with Louise to capture and create incredible landscape images. He was President of the Calumet Region Photo Club for nine years and won many awards including several perfect scores in regional competitions. This is analogues to a hole in one which alluded him during his lifetime of golf although, as a young man, he did caddy at the US Open.
Raleigh was that rare individual who left a lasting impression on anyone lucky enough to know him. He was kind, generous, helpful, accepting, intelligent and quick witted. He was a natural storyteller and the world's best husband, father, papa and friend. He had a great sense of humor and a rare ability to deal with all of life's challenges with composure and quiet strength. The courage he showed during three years with pancreatic cancer was an inspiration to everyone. Always caring about others, he participated in a clinical trial at Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in NYC and bequeathed his body to science through the Indiana University School of Medicine as his noble and final act of giving.
On Saturday, November 27, 2021, there will be a Memorial Celebration of Raleigh's amazing life at the Center for Visual and Performing Arts in Munster, IN. For those masked and with proof of vaccination, visitation with the family is from 12:00 to 4:00 PM followed by a Celebration of Life Service from 4:00 to 5:00 PM. Those unable to attend may request a Zoom link from lchickiewolfe@gmail.com. Letters and memories can be sent to PO Box 3384, Munster, IN 46321.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his name can be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network or to Hospice of the Calumet Area. His wife also requests that you select one of Raleigh's many personal qualities and intentionally emulate that virtue each day in Raleigh's honor. He would be so proud!