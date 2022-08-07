DYER, IN - Ralph A. Grau, age 88, a lifelong resident of Dyer, passed away, Wednesday, August 3, 2022. He was married to the most wonderful, loving wife, Audrey (Blaskovich) for 63 years. Ralph said he was lucky to have two precious daughters, Rachelle Schmidt and Ranae Gourley, son-in-law Darren Gourley, two grandsons, Benjamin and David Gourley, and granddaughter Madeline Schmidt.

Ralph worked on the railroad and for ocean container vessels. He was in sales throughout the United States and traveled to Europe, Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. Ralph always enjoyed time with his family and always made sure they knew how much he loved them. He loved all and any dogs that came into his life from the time he was a child. During the Korean War, Ralph was stationed at the NIKE missile site at Wolf Lake in Hammond, Indiana where they guarded the Midwest during the war.