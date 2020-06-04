× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Ralph A. Nehmelman

KOUTS, IN — Ralph A. Nehmelman, 91 of Kouts passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020. He was born July 15, 1928, in Easton, IL, to Adolph and Esther (Jones) Nehmelman, graduated from Easton High School and served proudly with the U.S. Army. Ralph was the proprietor of Ted's Septic Tanks in Michigan City, worked in the maintenance department for NIPSCO and had owned and operated Donna Jo's Campground near Kouts since 1966.

Ralph enjoyed time spent fishing, especially winters in Florida, country and western music, visiting with friends, and any time when he could be surrounded by family. Staying busy with work defined Ralph, whether he was helping friends or they were helping him, he was always accomplishing something.

On June 1, 1952, he married Donna Jean List who survives along with their daughter, Marcia Ricker, of Kouts, and her children, Eric and Lisa Ricker;, son, Michael Nehmelman, of Portage, adopted children, Nancy and Reggie Stedman, of LaCrosse, and John Strutz, of Alabama; brothers, Bob and Lawrence Nehmelman; sister, Vernie Minton; and great-grandchildren, Jayden and Hailey. He was preceded in death by his parents, son, Scott Nehmelman in 1974, and brothers, Don, Harold, Ray, Ted and Junior Nehmelman.

A visitation will be held Friday from 4:00-6:00 p.m. at KOSANKE FUNERAL HOME, Kouts.