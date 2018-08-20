LYNWOOD, IL - Ralph A. Schaap, age 90, of Lynwood, IL, passed away peacefully Friday, August 17, 2018. Loving husband of the late Gertrude Schaap, nee Swets. Devoted father of Ronald (Janice) Schaap, Jerry Schaap, and Rickey D. (Shelly) Schaap. Proud grandfather of six; great-grandfather of 10. Dear brother of Richard (late Lorraine) Schaap and Carol (William) Boldenow. Preceded in death by his parents Johannes and Ruika Schaap.
Visitation Tuesday, August 21, 2018 from 3:00 - 8:00 p.m. with a funeral service to be held at 7:00 p.m. at SMITS FUNERAL HOME 2121 Pleasant Springs Lane (Rt.30/Pleasant Springs Ln.) Dyer, IN, with Pastor Cal Aardsma officiating. A private family committal service will take place Wednesday, August 22, 2018 at Oak Ridge Cemetery - Lansing, IL.
Ralph was a veteran of the Korean War having served proudly in the U.S. Army. He was also a dedicated 43 year employee of Ortman & Miller Fluid and Power Company. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Elim Christian Services (13020 S. Central Ave. Palos Heights, IL 60463). For further information, please contact 219-322-7300 or visit our online guestbook and obituary at