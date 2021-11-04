HEBRON, IN — Ralph Bayle Clark, Hebron, passed on October 31, 2021, in Decatur, IN. He was 86. Born September 2, 1935, in an old farmhouse full of love and homemade food, Ralph was known for his beautiful black hair and robust laugh.

The Porter County farm was Ralph's life. He loved John Deere tractors and calendars. Ralph was a storyteller and one of his favorites was about the night he slept through a tornado that took the grain bins. In the summers, Ralph bailed straw as he stood atop a wagon that rolled across the field. When the wagon came to an abrupt stop and he took a tumble, he'd crawl back on – always with a chuckle. Ralph's sense of humor was impossible to resist. He was loved – by all. Friends. Neighbors. Caretakers. And, most of all, family. Ralph's legacy is simple, yet so deeply meaningful. He made our hearts open and more full.