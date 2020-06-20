× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

VALPARAISO, IN — Ralph "Buz" Holtz, 69, of Valparaiso, Indiana, passed away on May 26, 2020, in his home. He was born on October 12, 1950, to Lucille and Ralph H. Holtz in LaPorte, Indiana. Before retiring, Mr Holtz worked as a Lawn and Garden Equipment Salesperson at Hubinger Equipment (Crown Point, IN) and Frontier Lawn (Michigan City, IN). He was married on June 3, 1995, to Tina Chyzy, of Valparaiso, IN.

They were to celebrate 25 years of marriage this year.

For many years, Ralph "Buz" enjoyed golfing on Sundays in Hamlet, IN, bowling with his wife on Friday Fun League in Merrillville, IN, and spending time with his grandchildren.

Preceding him in death was his mother in September 1992; father in May 1994; daughter, Heather, in February 1978; son, Brad, in July 1999; sister, Mary, in November 2012; sister, Sally, in January 2015; and brother Jeff in June 2016.