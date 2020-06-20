Ralph 'Buzz' Holtz

Ralph 'Buzz' Holtz

{{featured_button_text}}
Ralph "Buz" Holtz

Ralph 'Buz' Holtz

VALPARAISO, IN — Ralph "Buz" Holtz, 69, of Valparaiso, Indiana, passed away on May 26, 2020, in his home. He was born on October 12, 1950, to Lucille and Ralph H. Holtz in LaPorte, Indiana. Before retiring, Mr Holtz worked as a Lawn and Garden Equipment Salesperson at Hubinger Equipment (Crown Point, IN) and Frontier Lawn (Michigan City, IN). He was married on June 3, 1995, to Tina Chyzy, of Valparaiso, IN.

They were to celebrate 25 years of marriage this year.

For many years, Ralph "Buz" enjoyed golfing on Sundays in Hamlet, IN, bowling with his wife on Friday Fun League in Merrillville, IN, and spending time with his grandchildren.

Preceding him in death was his mother in September 1992; father in May 1994; daughter, Heather, in February 1978; son, Brad, in July 1999; sister, Mary, in November 2012; sister, Sally, in January 2015; and brother Jeff in June 2016.

Surviving him is his wife Tina Holtz, of Valparaiso, IN; his son, Scott Holtz, of Minneapolis, MN; his son, Jason (Jennifer) Hopkins Sr., of Chesterton, IN; and his three grandchildren, Jessica, Jason Jr., and Janis of Chesterton, IN. Also, he is survived by his eight sisters: Marleen Alsfasser, of South Bend, IN; Judy Gearhart, of Knox, IN; Cherie (Jerry) Hoover, of Hanna, IN; Karin (Jim) Carney, of Nappanee, IN; Deb Holtz, of Chesterton, IN; Sue Caddo, of LaPorte, IN; Cathy (Mark) Rogers, of Belleville, IL; and Cindy Eichelburg, of Westville, IN.

The Celebration of Life Gathering place and time will be determined at a later date. Condolences may be shared online at legacy.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts