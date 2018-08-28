DeMOTTE, IN - Ralph Cox 76 of DeMotte passed away on August 24, 2018 at St. Mary Medical Center with his loving family by his side. Born on April 10, 1942 in Oliver Springs, TN to the late Albert (Ina Duncan) Cox. Ralph moved to Gary, IN and found employment at Inland Steel where he retired in 1991. Ralph was married to Victoria Baker on October 14, 1961 with whom he spent 56 wonderful years. They then moved to Portage, Indiana where they raised sons Tim and Michael. Ralph enjoyed fishing, coaching youth sports primarily for Portage Pop Warner for over 25 years. In 2000 they moved to DeMotte, so Ralph could spend time with his grandchildren; Alyssa, Haley, and Joel which he adored and cherished every moment with. He was preceded in death by his parents; Albert(Ina Duncan) Cox, sister; Rozella Thacker. Left to cherish his memory his loving wife; Victoria Cox, sons: Tim Cox, Michael (Heather) Cox; grandchildren: Alyssa, Haley, Joel; siblings: Roger, Diana, and Denise. As per family wishes cremation rites have been chosen. Ralph will be taken back to Tennessee for a service and burial at a later date. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him. www.frazierfuneralhome.net