Ralph Edward LaBarr, Sr.

Mar. 15, 1939 - Nov. 5, 2021

ELLENTON, FL - Ralph Edward LaBarr, Sr., 82, of Ellenton, Florida passed away on November 5, 2021. Ralph was born on March 15, 1939 in Curwensville, PA. A resident of the Bradenton, Florida area for the last 42 years, he formerly lived in Valparaiso, Indiana.

Ralph graduated from Valparaiso High School in 1957 and served in the U.S. Navy from 1957 to 1961.

He is survived by his wife, Sue (Burns) LaBarr; his sister, Connie Rae Shoemaker; his children: Sheryl (Michael) Cannon, Sandra (Michael) Rogers and Kim (Jonathan) Adler; his nephew, Neil Shoemaker; grandchildren: Gabrielle VanDenburgh, Molly Cannon, Alan Rogers, Seth Rogers and three great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Peg Berrier and Charles E. LaBarr; his brother, Roger Berrier; and his son, Ralph LaBarr, Jr.