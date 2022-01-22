July 6, 1927 - Jan. 17, 2022

CROWN POINT, IN - Ralph Gargano, age 94 of Crown Point, passed away Monday January 17, 2022 the age 94.

He was born on July 6, 1927 in Hammond, Indiana to Tony and Anne Gargano.

Ralph attended Hammond Tech where he learned his lifelong trade as a machinist. He also served In the U.S. Navy during World War II.

Ralph is survived by the love of his life, Gwen Harmon whom he married on April 7, 1951; his four children: Mike Gargano (Sue), Tony Gargano (Gale), Lynda Warne (J.R.) and Laura Gargano; seven grandchildren: Eric Gargano, Brad Gargano, Tony Gargano, Christina Sideris, David Warne, Laura Brazil and Madalyn Warne; 15 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his grandson Joe Gargano.

Ralph dedicated nearly 50 years to the Nau family as a machinist where he retired from Hammond Machine in 1988. He was an athlete who shared his passion for sports with his family. He was either coaching or cheering his children and grandchildren from the sidelines. When he wasn't on the sports field you were sure to find him in his garden or with a fishing pole in hand, playing cards and spending time with his family.