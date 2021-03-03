 Skip to main content
HAMMOND, IN — Ralph Hoosier, 85, of Hammond, IN, was called by the Lord on Sunday, February 28, 2021. A funeral service will be held on Friday, March 5, 2021, at 12:00 noon at SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME, 7109 Calumet Ave., Hammond, IN.

Friends may visit with the family at the funeral home Friday morning from 10:00 AM until time of service. Burial at Ridgelawn Cemetery in Gary, IN.

Face mask and social distancing required. Solanpruzinfuneralhome.com

