Ralph L. Knopf

IN LOVING MEMORY OF RALPH L. KNOPF ON YOUR 1ST ANNIVERSARY IN HEAVEN.

It has been one year since you left me. My heart is broken, but your memories will be with me forever in my heart.

"My flesh and my heart may fail, but God is the strength of my heart and portion forever." Psalm 73:26.

I love you and miss you so much. Your Loving Wife, Norma