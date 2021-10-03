DYER, IN - Ralph O. Freeman, age 90, of Dyer, IN, passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday, September 23, 2021. Beloved husband of Sharen Freeman nee Williams. Loving father of Lisa (Joel) Calderone and Erica Freeman. Proud grandfather of Gretchen Calderone, Grace (Charlie Evans) Calderone, Kevin Calderone and Neil (Raquel) Calderone. Devoted brother of Wayne (Barbara) Freeman. Special family friend of Joey Carlson. Preceded in death by his brother Eldon Freeman and his sisters Doris Gargula and Jeanette Brown. Ralph met the love of his life Sharen where they both worked at American Smelting in Whiting. October 7, 2021 would have been their 60th wedding anniversary. Ralph and Sharen owned several apartment buildings in Whiting and Robertsdale. He liked reading and watching football, but he was most proud of his title of "PAPA". He was loved by many and will be missed by more.