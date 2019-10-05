Ralph P. Yniguez

VALPARAISO, IN - Ralph Yniguez, age 79, passed away on September 30, 2019. He was born on June 20, 1940 in East Chicago, IN.
He served in the U.S. Army in Vietnam from 1964-1965. He retired from LTV Steel after 42 years.
He is survived by wife of 50 years, Shirley Yniguez (Crist); daughters, Andrea (Aron) Borowiak of Valparaiso, IN, Patricia (Tim) Corsaro of Indianapolis, IN; sons, Gregory Yniguez of Whiting, IN, Matthew Yniguez of Valparaiso, IN; grandchildren, Andrew Borowiak, Alexander Borowiak, Angelina Borowiak; brother-in-law, Arthur (Brenda) Crist of San Diego, CA; very special aunt, Margaret Gallegos of Valparaiso, IN; many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
He is preceded in death by parents, Gregorio Yniguez and Rose (nee Garcia) Yniguez; daughter, Laura Ann Yniguez.
Friends may call on Monday, October 7, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul Catholic Church, 1855 Harrison Blvd, Valparaiso, IN 46385.
A funeral mass will be held on Monday, October 7, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul Catholic Church. Fr. Jeffrey Burton officiating. Cremation.
Memorial contributions may be made to Parkinson Research Foundation.
Arrangements by DYKES FUNERAL HOME, INC., 219-462-3125.