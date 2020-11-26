MERRILLVILLE, IN — Ralph Smith, 71, of Merrillville, IN, passed away November 20, 2020, at Methodist Hospital – Southlake Campus in Merrillville, IN.

Visitation will be held Friday, November 27, 2020, from 2:00 PM - 8:00 PM at Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 3939 Drummond St., East Chicago, IN.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, November 28, 2020, at 11:00 AM at Zion Missionary Baptist Church in East Chicago, IN. Visitation one hour prior to service. Interment Fern Oaks Cemetery, Griffith, IN. Divinity Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.