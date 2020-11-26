Ralph Smith
MERRILLVILLE, IN — Ralph Smith, 71, of Merrillville, IN, passed away November 20, 2020, at Methodist Hospital – Southlake Campus in Merrillville, IN.
Visitation will be held Friday, November 27, 2020, from 2:00 PM - 8:00 PM at Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 3939 Drummond St., East Chicago, IN.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, November 28, 2020, at 11:00 AM at Zion Missionary Baptist Church in East Chicago, IN. Visitation one hour prior to service. Interment Fern Oaks Cemetery, Griffith, IN. Divinity Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.