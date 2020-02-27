HIGHLAND, IN - Ralph W. Crook, age 79, of Highland, passed on February 24, 2020. Ralph is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Gloria Crook; daughter, Kimberly Lewis of Monon, IN; four grandchildren, Joshua(Amanda)Kitchen, Logan Babbitt, Andrew Estrada, Mercedes (Derrick) Grant; five great grandchildren, brother, Joseph (Joyce)Crook, sisters, Beverly (late Frank)Edmonds; Patsy (late Jim) Hoelzeman; Dotty (late Eddie) Loudermilk; Sharon(late Paul) Powers and several nieces, nephews and cousins He was preceded in death by his beloved daughter Stephanie Babbitt; parents, Hume and Nellie Crook; brother, William Crook and sister, Hope (late Al) Blair.

Ralph was born and raised in Hammond and graduated from Hammond Tech High School. He retired from Ford Motor Company, in Hegewisch, IL, with 30 years of service. He was a member of the Moose Lodge #1258 in Schererville, IN and served as past Governor and Fellow. He enjoyed golf and coaching his daughter's softball teams. In lieu of flowers, donations to the family are appreciated.

A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at SOLAN-PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 14 Kennedy Ave., Schererville, IN 46375 at 5:00 PM. Friends may visit with the family at the funeral home from 2:00 PM until the time of service at 5:00 PM. solanpruzinfuneralhome.com