SCHERERVILLE, IN - Ramachandra Rao Dasari age 87, passed away peacefully on April 12, 2020. Due to CDC guidelines during the COVID crisis, a private service was held on April 14, 2020. The family will hold a celebration of his life at a later date when it is safe to do so.

Ramachandra was born in a small village in Andhra Pradesh, India, into a farming family. He was the first one in the family to be formally educated. With encouragement of his maternal Grandfather who was able to read and write he persevered through poverty with hard work to continue on his quest for higher education.

After completing under graduation from Andhra University he went to Banaras Hindu University for his Masters in Physics. He completed his PhD program from Aligarh Muslim University in 1960. He joined then nascent IIT Kanpur as a faculty member in the department of Physics in 1960-61.

He took an opportunity to come to MIT in the US (1966-68) for two years at which time he worked in the lab that invented the first solid state Lasers and Laser spectroscopy. He returned to IITK and established the first Laser lab in India, fabricating the lasers indigenously.