CEDAR LAKE, IN - Ramiro 'Rocky' Torres, age 71, of Cedar Lake, IN, passed away on Sunday, August 12, 2018. Rocky was born in 1947 in East Chicago, IN, to the late Ramiro Torres and Maria Peña. Also preceding him in death is his brother, Edward Diaz. Rocky left behind his loving wife of 49 years, Estella (nee Guitierrez) Torres; sisters, Eleanor Uribe and Geralynn Valentin; uncle, Leonard Aranda; children, Josette Torres, George Torres, Cordero (Adriana) Torres and Wilma (Greg) Randhan; grandchildren, Angel, Dillon, Madelynn, Christopher and Noah; brothers- and sisters-in-law; nieces and nephews.
Ramiro graduated from Washington High School in East Chicago, IN, and went on to earn degrees from Purdue University in mechanical engineering. He worked as a mechanical engineer in the steel mills of Northwest Indiana for many years. Later in life he worked as a consultant in the steel industry, homebuilder and restauranteur.
Rocky was an avid golfer and Corvette enthusiast. He loved his Purdue Boilermakers, Chicago Cubs and Bears, raising his dogs, and he enjoyed the time spent working with his friends and family.
A memorial gathering will take place on Saturday, August 25, 2018 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at RENDINA FUNERAL HOME (5100 Cleveland St. Gary, IN) followed by a memorial service at the funeral home at noon. Burial Mount Mercy Cemetery (Gary, IN). Rev. Frank Torres officiating. For information please call 219-980-1141.