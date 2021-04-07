Ramon 'Manzo' Manzo Jr.

Ramon Manzo Jr. 'Manzo'

EAST CHICAGO, IN — Ramon Manzo Jr. "Manzo," 72, of East Chicago, IN, passed away at his home on Thursday, April 1, 2021. Survived by siblings: Lydia (Jerry) Reidelbach, Marylou (late Chato) Martinez, Ricardo, Sr. (Ines) Manzo and Lisa (Robert) Aguirre; daughters, Rachel, Heather and Jennifer; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; cherished uncle of Lydia "Monsi," Joseph (Diana) Martinez, Melissa (William) Balachowski, Ricky Jr. (Cecelia), Sergio Manzo, and Robert, Alexis and Chase Aguirre; many loving family and friends. Preceded in passing by his parents, Ramon and Connie Manzo.

Funeral services will be Saturday, April 10, 2021, at 10:00 am at OLESKA-PASTRICK FUNERAL HOME, 3934 Elm St., East Chicago, IN, with Father Rick Orlinski officiating. At rest at St John-St Joseph Cemetery, Hammond, IN. Visitation at the funeral home on Friday from 5:00-8:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Manzo's family.

Manzo was a lifelong resident of Indiana Harbor and retired employee of the East Chicago Recycling Department with over 20 years of service. One of the five Original members of the "Harbor Doo Wops." He enjoyed all the casinos in the area, especially the ones in Las Vegas, but his true joy was spending time with his family and friends who will miss him dearly.