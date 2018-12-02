EAST CHICAGO, IN - Ramon 'Monche' Ruiz, age 94, longtime resident of East Chicago, IN passed away November 29, 2018 at St Catherine Hospital. Survived by his beloved wife of 72 years Maria (nee Martinez), loving father of: Tilda (Carmelo, Sr.) Gonzalez, Dolores (Gil) Peral, Maria (Russell) Breger, Theresa Ruiz (Alan) Cox, Jesse (Blanca), Angel (Marsha), Antonio (Maria) and Luis (Marie) Ruiz; 24 grandchildren; many great grandchildren; brother, LoLo (Juana) and sister, Tilda Ruiz; many brothers and sisters of Puerto Rico; many nieces, nephews, family and friends. Preceded in passing by son, Ramon Ruiz, Jr., daughter, Carmen Diaz and grandsons, Carmelo, Jr. 'C.J. & Tony.
Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, December 4, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. with visitation from 9:30 until mass time at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, 3510 Deodar St., East Chicago, IN. At Rest St John Cemetery, Hammond, IN. In Lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family.
Mr. Ruiz was a retired steelworker of Inland Steel Company. He was a longtime member & Eucharistic Minister at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church. Loving husband, father and grandfather, his integrity and kindness will live on in the memories of all his family and friends.
Arrangements entrusted to OLESKA-PASTRICK FUNERAL HOME. oleskapastrickfh.com