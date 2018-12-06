MERRILLVILE, IN - Ramona L. Barandela, age 77, passed away on Wednesday, December 5, 2018. She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Robert A. Barandela; loving sons: Jay (Sherry) Barandela, Richard (Christine) Barandela, Ronald (Trina) Barandela and Tony (Michelle) Barandela; grandchildren: Jeremy, Drake, Brianna, Hunter, Kendall, Christopher, Taylor, James, Dwayne, Michael, Monica, Jenna, Haley and Tyler; numerous great grandchildren including her dear Tyler, Savannah and Leo; sister, Rachel (Rudy) Garcia.
Ramona is survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and various Mosqueda relatives. Preceded in death by her parents: Adolph and Pauline Montez and brother, Raymond Montez.
Ramona was a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She enjoyed line dancing, shopping and spending time with her family. There was nothing Ramona loved more in life than her four dear boys. They were her world.
Funeral service will be held on Saturday, December 8, 2018, 11:00 a.m. at RENDINA FUNERAL HOME (5100 Cleveland St., Gary, IN). Rev. James Meade officiating. Interment Calumet Park Cemetery. Friends are invited to visit with the family on Friday, December 7, 2018 at RENDINA FUNERAL HOME from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. For information call 219-980-1141. www.mycalumetpark.com