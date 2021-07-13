Ramona "Old Nana" Burns

She was preceded in death by her husband Robert; mother Ruby; sister Donna. Ramona is survived by her son James (Anita); daughters: Stacey, Kim, Tracy; grandchildren: Trent, Kayla (Cody); great-grandchildren: Aubrey, Logan; many other family members she loved dearly.

She believed and trusted in her faith her whole life. Ramona was a member of the Gospel Lighthouse Church. She will truly be missed by all who knew and loved her. The family has chosen to have a Celebration of Life at a later date. If you wish to honor Ramona, please donate to the National Kidney Foundation. BURNS FUNERAL HOME, Crown Point, entrusted with arrangements. www.burnsfuneral.com