Ramona Parker (nee White)

Ramona was born and raised in Kentucky and has lived in the region since 1956. She enjoyed bowling on numerous leagues when she was younger along with her husband Cliff. Ramona was a woman of deep faith and served the Lord with her voice as she sang in the Weepers and New Beginning gospel groups. She was a member of Black Oak Baptist Church and formerly a member of Cline Avenue Fellowship Church. She cherished spending time with her family and those she adopted as children and grandchildren. Ramona will be remembered as the enabler and best Mamaw. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. The funeral service will be livestreamed at www.bockenfunerals.com. for more information you may call Bocken Funeral Home at (219)-844-1600.