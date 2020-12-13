Ramona Parker (nee White)
Nov. 13, 1936-Dec. 10, 2020
HOBART - Ramona Parker, age 84, of Hobart, IN, formerly of Lansing, IL entered into the eternal presences of her Lord Thursday, December 10, 2020.
Ramona is survived by three children: Sandy A. (late Nick) Super, Gary C. (Anita) Parker and Brian K. (Rosanne) Parker; six grandchildren: Christopher (Kim) Wilson, Crystal (Ricky) Lopez, Katrina (Derek) Barlage, Michael (Donna) Super, Rachael (Kevin) Tucker and Timothy (Kaitlyn) Parker; 11 great grandchildren: Nicholas, Tyler, Jenna, Aiden, Zachary, Johanna, Sophie, Mackenzie, Eli, Audrey and Austin; three brothers: Willie (Maxine), Raymond (Laura Sue) and Ralph (Evelyn) White; sister in-law, Shirley and brother in-law, Billy Parker; numerous cousins, nephews, nieces and friends. Ramona was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Clifford Parker; parents: Wilbur and Lillian White; siblings: JR., Gladys and Freida.
Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at BOCKEN FUNERAL HOME 7042 Kennedy Ave. Hammond (Hessville) IN with Pastor's Bob Parnell and Joe Best officiating. Burial will follow at Memory Lane Cemetery in Crown Point. Visitation will take place from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. and both are limited to 25 people in attendance. Face masks and social distancing guidelines will be required.
Ramona was born and raised in Kentucky and has lived in the region since 1956. She enjoyed bowling on numerous leagues when she was younger along with her husband Cliff. Ramona was a woman of deep faith and served the Lord with her voice as she sang in the Weepers and New Beginning gospel groups. She was a member of Black Oak Baptist Church and formerly a member of Cline Avenue Fellowship Church. She cherished spending time with her family and those she adopted as children and grandchildren. Ramona will be remembered as the enabler and best Mamaw. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. The funeral service will be livestreamed at www.bockenfunerals.com. for more information you may call Bocken Funeral Home at (219)-844-1600.
