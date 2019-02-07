HOBART, IN - Ramona R. Pfeifer, age 100, of Hobart, passed away Tuesday, February 5, 2019. She was born on October 30, 1918 to the late Stephen and Valentine Marie Flott. Ramona was a member of St. Bridget Church where she belonged to the St. Anne Confraternity. She retired in 1989 from JC Penney after working for 17 years as a seamstress. Ramona was a pinochle enthusiast, white water rafting enthusiast and was always ready for an adventure such as skydiving for her 90th birthday. Ramona will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend.
She is survived by four children, Christopher (Terry) Pfeifer, Wanatah, Joyce Lyon, Roselawn, Jeffrey (Carolyn) Pfeifer, Pittsville, WS, and Gregory Pfeifer, Hobart; daughter-in-law, Susan Rae Pfeifer, Ocala, FL; grandchildren, Graham Pfeifer, Catherine (Neal) Gombeski, Nicole Pope, Jennifer (John) Book, Jeremy Pfeifer, Kimberly Pfeifer, Matthew (Alaina) Bennett, Brandon Bennett and Lee (Sarah) Struebig; 16 great grandchildren; other loving family and dear friends. Ramona was also preceded in death by her husband, David; son, Terry; daughter, Susan; son-in-law, Dell Lyon; and daughter-in-law Carolyn Pfeifer.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Bridget Catholic Church.
Services for Ramona will be Saturday, February 9, 2019 beginning with prayers at 9:30 a.m. at REES FUNERAL HOME, HOBART CHAPEL, 600 W. Old Ridge Rd., and going in procession for a 10:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Bridget Catholic Church, 107 Main St., Hobart with Rev. Benjamin Ross presiding. Burial will follow at Calumet Park Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, February 8, 2019 from 2:00-8:00 p.m. with a 3:00 p.m. St. Anne's Rosary Service at REES FUNERAL HOME, HOBART CHAPEL, (219) 942-2109 or go online at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.