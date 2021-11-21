 Skip to main content
Randall E. Bendt

CROWN POINT, IN - Randall E. Bendt, age 66, of Crown Point, IN, passed away on Saturday, November 13, 2021.

Randall is survived by his two brothers: David (Pamela) Bendt and Robert Bendt.

Randall was preceded in death by his parents: Robert and Charlotte Bendt.

Randall was a coast to coast truck driver. He was a member of First United Methodist Church in Crown Point, IN. Randall graduated from Crown Point High School, Class of 1973.

Arrangements are entrusted to GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE. Services will be private for Randall's family.

Visit Randall's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.

