BRAZIL, IN - It is devastating to announce from his beloved children that Randall Herman Logsdon, age 63, died on Saturday, January 5, 2019 in Brazil, IN. Randy Logsdon will be remembered for his love and dedication to his family. Randy met his soulmate, Melody Logsdon, at Indiana State University and married on June 15, 1980. They raised their children Jason Logsdon (pilot) and Valerie Logsdon (teacher) in Valparaiso, IN. The Logsdon's spent their summer months fishing for crappies on Ruth Lake, Minnesota and spending the evenings around the campfire. Randy taught Physical Education within the Portage School System for over thirty years. His classroom was located across the hallway from his loving wife, Melody, who taught music. Our parents spent every moment together camping in their R.V. and visiting their children around the world. We know that our father died of a broken heart after losing his beloved wife four years ago. The love they had for one another was everlasting and timeless.
Randy requested no services or memorials, but instead a time for celebration within family. The Logsdon's, Grigsby's, and Bialon's will meet at the farm where Randy grew up milking cows. There will also be a small celebration over the summer months in Minnesota. We believe that our father and mother are together once again. We imagine them on the lake in Minnesota. Sitting at the end of the dock on the bench holding hands. They are watching the beautiful sunsets together again, listening to the loons call in the night.