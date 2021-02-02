KOUTS, IN - Randall Roy Yager Sr., 79, of Kouts was born February 9, 1941 in Gifford, Florida to Adam and Helen (Bryan) Yager. He was a mason, carpenter, contractor, and equipment operator owning his own business. He was a very hard working man, having also farmed for 11 years. He was a charter member of First Baptist Church Kouts, where he served many years. He was a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend to many.

On June 29, 1962 he married Mary Spohn who survives along with their children, Rosemary (Matt) Pollock, Michelle (Keith) Kneifel, Randy (Traci) Yager and Mark (Amy) Yager; grandchildren: Jessica (Brandon) Luedtke, Marlie (Noah) Kellerman, Jennifer (Nathan) Greve, Katlyn Pollock, Courtnie Kneifel, Ashlie (Travis) Smith, Meghan (Chad) Pollock, Lauren (Brandon) Yager, Hunter (Holly) Yager, Emma Yager, Eric Yager and Wyatt Yager; great-grandchildren: Caiden, Audrina, Addelaide and James Greve, Olivia, Porter, Quintin and Rorie Kellerman and Harper and River Smith. He will be greatly missed by his family. He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Charles, Margaret, Ruth, Richard, Jacob and Robert.

A visitation will be held Tuesday from 9:00 - 11:00 a.m. at First Baptist Church Kouts with funeral service beginning at 11:00 a.m., Pastor Doug Murray officiating, with burial to follow at Graceland Cemetery, Kouts. Memorial donations may be made to First Baptist Church Kouts or Dunes Hospice.