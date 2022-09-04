Jan. 7, 1968 - Aug. 31, 2022

Randolph Kevin Komisarcik, known simply as Randy or Officer Randy to those who knew him, was born in Gary, IN on January 7, 1968. At only 54, Randy died peacefully with his family by his side on August 31, 2022. He was married to his wonderful wife Molly, who he called affectionately "Moll Doll", on October 11, 2019.

Officer Randy spent 31 years dedicating his life to law enforcement. His first 10 years with the Hebron Police Department and 21 years with Chesterton Police Department where he retired as a Sergeant. Randy started lawn business, Blue to Green, with his daughter, Kailee. The business motto being "from Law Enforcement to Lawn Enforcement". His absolute lifetime dedication to others was obvious to the end of his life. As he was on his final journey, rather than worry about his diminishing health, he requested that "Moll Doll" call his clients to let them know he would not be able to take care of their lawns.

Surviving Randy are his beloved wife, Molly (Menke) Komisarcik; brother, Kevin Komisarcik of Orchard, CO; sister, Kellie (Joe) Willich of, Broomfield, CO; sister, Kathleen Nagle (Steve Whitaker) of Valparaiso, IN; his beautiful daughter, Kailee Komisarcik of Chesterton, IN; and his wonderful step-children: Hannah and Hunter Stewart, both of Chesterton, IN. Niece, Megan Nagle; and Nephew, Jeff Willich. Randy was preceded in death by his mother, Alice Komisarcik (January 09, 1999); and his father, Rudolph "Pops" Komisarcik (July 26, 2007).

If you were to ask people who were blessed to know Randy how to describe him, a common theme would emerge quickly…He was larger than life. Randy's mental and physical strength was nearly inhuman. With a joking personality and infectious high pitch laugh, Randy would easily bring calm to those who needed it. Randy did nothing without doing it with intense passion and drive. He started lifting weights at the age of 10 and became a competitive body builder, winning Mr. Teen Indiana at 19 years old.

The response that has unfolded the past few days through shared texts, emails, and on social media is a tremendous testimony to Randy's ability to positively effect those he worked with, those he swore to protect, and those who simply knew him, yet the response represents only a fraction of lives touched and shocked by Randy's sudden loss. The anguish of losing such a wonderful individual is magnified immeasurably for those who Randy allowed to know him more intimately. Randy's death has broken innumerable hearts, and the wound that a loss like his leaves behind does not easily heal.

Memorial services will be held in the Chesterton Middle School Auditorium on Sunday, September 04, 2022 from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.. In lieu of flowers, Randy's family has requested that donations be made to Folds of Honor in Memory of Randy at FoldsofHonor.org.

Professional arrangements are entrusted to WHITE-LOVE FUNERAL HOME, Chesterton, IN. Please share your wonderful memories with the family at: www.whitelovefuneralhome.com.